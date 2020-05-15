The Best of Quarantunes: Highlights from Canadian musicians' home concerts

The Best of Quarantunes revisits the dozens of concerts Canadian musicians have been performing from their homes since the tour buses stopped rolling and concert halls fell silent due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It aims to tell Canada's COVID-19 story through music.

CBC Radio's Grant Lawrence strings together the songs with insights and anecdotes.

Here's a selection of highlights.

Measha Brueggergosman - Swing Low, Sweet Chariot

Delivering a tune that dates back over 150 years, Fredericton soprano Measha Brueggergosman and her band performed Swing Low, Sweet Chariot in an empty Great Hall in Toronto.

Michael Bublé, feat. Bare Naked Ladies and Sofia Reyes - Gotta Be Patient

Gotta Be Patient, originally by Madrid band Stay Homas, is becoming an anthem for our times.

Michael Bublé, the Barenaked Ladies and Sofia Reyes perform the quarantine version. Bublé intends to donate proceeds from the sale of the song to the Canadian Red Cross and his wife's home country of Argentina. The other artists will be donating their shares to charity as well.

Alessia Cara - October

Alessia Cara performed from her home to Jimmy Fallon's, on The Tonight Show, via Zoom.

Catherine MacLellan and Tara MacLean - This Storm

Prince Edward Island singer-songwriters Catherine MacLellan and Tara MacLean penned a song for these times, entitled This Storm.

The video features P.E.I.'s front-line workers in doctor's offices, grocery stores, post offices and more.

Neil Young - Helpless

Neil Young, campfire side,

From his home in Colorado, Neil Young performed Helpless campfire side in his Fireside Session series. For trivia fans, Helpless came out 50 years ago on the Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young album Déjà Vu.