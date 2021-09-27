Radio · Audio

The Allusionist host Helen Zaltzman shares her favourite podcasts

Helen Zaltzman is an OG podcaster -- she's been in the game since 2007. On her podcast The Allusionist, she explores the origins of words, and how people use them every day. On her quest to better make sense of language, Helen has battled typo demons, explored the linguistic roots of medieval werewolves, and taken a deep dive into Dothraki -- the fictional language from Game Of Thrones. Today, Helen joins us to talk about why linguistics doesn't have to be boring, and to share her favourite podcasts. Featuring: The Allusionist, The Candyman, Shade, Human Resources