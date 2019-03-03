Yes, and...
How improv comedy helped a man with social anxiety and a teen with autism.
Improv comedy has been called scarier than death... but for Yitzi Gal who suffered from crushing social anxiety, and Allyssa Harmon, a teen on the autism spectrum, it's been a lifeline.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.