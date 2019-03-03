One man's solution for crushing social anxiety: improv comedy
When you hear the term "improv" you might think of Tina Fey or Whose Line Is it Anyway?. You might not think of therapy. While an improv class may seem like an actor's gateway to SNL, it can also a great way for people to cope with anxiety — as it was for Yitzi Gal.
"If there was no expressed purpose [to an interaction] — if I wasn't ordering food at a restaurant but had to suddenly come up with conversation — I would almost break-down as a human."
Concerned for her brother, Gal's sister signed him up for an improv class at The Second City in Toronto.
While it may seem like the last thing that could calm someone's nerves, Gal explains how improv is in fact built to help people in social interactions.
"To be able to be in a scene [and] trust your instincts, find your voice, know that it's not going to be as terrible as you think it is," said All of these skills that you try to train in somebody to make them a better performer also work to make them a better conversationalist in the outside world."
Today Gal teaches Improv for Anxiety at Second City and is pursuing his masters in drama therapy at Concordia University.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.