Why so many of us are hustling past exhaustion
BuzzFeed writer Anne Helen Petersen explains why burnout has reached a critical mass and quick fixes like overnight oats aren't helping. Writer Jonathan Malesic describes how burning out from his dream job led him on a search for new ways to relate to work. And young Canadians chime in about how they're mentally and physically fed up.
Listen to the full episode53:59
Anne Helen Petersen, author of the viral BuzzFeed News article,"How Millennials Became the Burnout Generation," explains why burnout has reached a critical mass — and individual fixes like overnight oats and meditation apps aren't helping.
And young Canadians, from B.C. to Nova Scotia, chime in about how they're feeling mentally and physically fed up.
As a member of Generation X, Jonathan Malesic says burnout isn't just for millennials. He quit his dream job as a professor when he realized it was burning him out. Now he's on a mission to get you to rethink your relationship to work.
