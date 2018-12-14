Elaine Pagels, professor at Princeton University and author of Why Religion? A Personal Story, describes spiritual experiences she's had that defy explanation.

Steven Newcomb, author of Pagans in the Promised Land: Decoding the Doctrine of Christian Discovery, explains why he wants the Catholic Church to revoke a series of papal bulls it issued in the 15th century.

And Rignam Wangkhang brings you the art of kora, a Tibetan walking practice, from Kathmandu.