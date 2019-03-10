Audio

When hope is 'punk' and grudges are forgiveness

Author Alexandra Rowland sparked a movement when she coined the term 'hopepunk.' She explains why, in literature, hope and stark realism are a powerful combination that can help readers grapple with the contemporary world. Forgive and remember, rather than forgive and forget says crime writer Sophie Hannah. Grudges are misunderstood and when we can learn to bear them productively, she says, we'll also learn to cope better when we've been wronged by others.

Social Sharing

Author Alexandra Rowland sparked a movement when she coined the term 'hopepunk.' She explains why, in literature, hope and stark realism are a powerful combination that can help readers grapple with the contemporary world. Forgive and remember, rather than forgive and forget says crime writer Sophie Hannah. Grudges are misunderstood and when we can learn to bear them productively, she says, we'll also learn to cope better when we've been wronged by others. 54:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories