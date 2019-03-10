When hope is 'punk' and grudges are forgiveness
Author Alexandra Rowland on the movement she sparked when she coined the term 'hopepunk.' Crime writer Sophie Hannah on why grudges are misunderstood and how she benefits from bearing them.
Listen to the full episode54:00
Author Alexandra Rowland sparked a movement when she coined the term 'hopepunk.' She explains why, in literature, hope and stark realism are a powerful combination that can help readers grapple with the contemporary world.
Forgive and remember, rather than forgive and forget says crime writer Sophie Hannah. Grudges are misunderstood and when we can learn to bear them productively, she says, we'll also learn to cope better when we've been wronged by others.
