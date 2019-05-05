What should parents know?
Parents today are facing more scrutiny than ever before. But Ann Douglas wants to celebrate the fact that parents don't have to be perfect. Erica Lenti’s traditional Italian nonna doesn’t know she’s gay, and if Lenti has her way, she'll never find out.
Erica Lenti's traditional Italian nonna doesn't know she's gay, and if Lenti has her way, she'll never find out. She said it gives her freedom within her family she might not have otherwise.