Skip to Main Content
What should parents know?
Tapestry

What should parents know?

Parents today are facing more scrutiny than ever before. But Ann Douglas wants to celebrate the fact that parents don't have to be perfect. Erica Lenti’s traditional Italian nonna doesn’t know she’s gay, and if Lenti has her way, she'll never find out.
CBC Radio ·
On this week's episode: Ann Douglas on how to be happy parents and Erica Lenti on choosing not to come out to her grandmother (Chuanpis/Shutterstock)
Listen to the full episode53:59

Parents today are facing more scrutiny than ever before. But Ann Douglas wants to celebrate the fact that parents don't have to be perfect, rather than spread the narrative that parenting is an exercise in misery.

Erica Lenti's traditional Italian nonna doesn't know she's gay, and if Lenti has her way, she'll never find out. She said it gives her freedom within her family she might not have otherwise.

More from this episode