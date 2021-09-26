Skip to Main Content
What if the world stopped shopping? | CBC Radio Loaded
Tapestry
·
Audio
What if the world stopped shopping?
From the Kalahari Desert to an island in Japan, writer J.B. MacKinnon has travelled the world to try and discover what may be inconceivable to many – what if, one day, the world stops shopping?
Posted: Sep 26, 2021 12:00 AM ET | Last Updated: September 24
