Unapologetic: embracing what you love

Writer Rax King explains why she stopped paying attention to critics and embraced her own "guilty pleasures". And political journalist Li Zhou analyzes the interplay of sex, religion, and morality in the world of the Bachelor and the Bachelorette. 53:30