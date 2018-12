Audio

This 93 year-old Tibetan Buddhist has walked a daily pilgrimage for the last 35 years

Despite two knee surgeries, Lhakpa Yangchen Sutsatsang has been making a daily Tibetan walking pilgrimage for the last 35 years in Nepal. Her grandson, Rignam Wangkhang tells her story from Kathmandu.

Despite two knee surgeries, Lhakpa Yangchen Sutsatsang has been making a daily Tibetan walking pilgrimage for the last 35 years in Nepal. Her grandson, Rignam Wangkhang tells her story from Kathmandu. 10:37

Popular Now Find more popular stories