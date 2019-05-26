The moral dilemmas of Game of Thrones and online recommendations
Game of Thrones wraps as a secular fantasy epic that questions and subverts the genre's typical theological narratives, argues a Canadian political scientist. Mike Rugnetta tells Tapestry how recommendation algorithms can have an impact on identity.
Game of Thrones wraps as a secular fantasy epic that questions and subverts the genre's typically dominant theological narratives, argues Robert Joustra, a Canadian political scientist.
Mike Rugnetta wanted to know what recommendations YouTube would give him if he searched for "How to run a 5K," and the results were... tempting. He tells Tapestry how recommendation algorithms can have an impact on the people we become.