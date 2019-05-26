What do Game of Thrones' key characters reveal about the role of religion in Westeros?

Warning: This story contains spoilers for Season 8 of Game of Thrones.

Upon its conclusion, Game of Thrones wrapped as a secular fantasy epic that questions and subverts the genre's typically dominant theological narratives, argues a Canadian political scientist.

Robert Joustra says the final season of HBO's massively successful swords-and-sorcery saga instead explored a character-centric storyline focused on the evolution of Daenerys Targaryen, the supposed heir to the Iron Throne, played by Emilia Clarke.

"There's a sense that in the past the kind of world-ending, revelatory moment is always something brought on by the gods," said Joustra, an associate professor of politics and international studies at Redeemer University College in Ancaster, Ont.

"Now we have become death, the destroyer of worlds. We are the gods who have this ability to literally end all life on the planet," he told Tapestry's Mary Hynes.

She came, she saw, she conquered. Daenerys Targaryen has a knack for leadership and military strategy, but her humanity has been compromised. (Helen Sloan/Bell Media/HBO)

The show — which offered both complex and nuanced storylines throughout its eight seasons — was originally steeped in religious subtext, he explained.

The fictional setting of Westeros and the Seven Kingdoms, at times, served as a backdrop to the magical and mystical elements of various faiths: the old gods, the Faith of the Seven, the Lord of Light, the Drowned God, and the Many Faced God.

Magic and apparent supernatural forces were behind several key points in the narrative:

The birth of Daenerys' dragons, a race previously thought extinct, signalled a rebirth of magic in a world that had mostly forgotten it.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Beric Dondarrion (Richard Dormer) were brought back from the dead, seemingly at the behest of R'hllor, the Lord of Light.

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) assumed the mantle of the Three-Eyed Raven, a mystic able to see events in the past through visions.

They served as a subtle force nudging the characters along their journeys, Joustra claims.

"I think one of the more fascinating parts of how religion is carried through the series is, at the very beginning of the series, you have all of these echoes of what seemed to be previously a very religious, highly spiritual, very magical world," said the author of several books, including How to Survive the Apocalypse: Zombies, Cylons, Faith, and Politics.

The central character is human beings and that makes it kind of secular fantasy. - Robert Joustra

"But these things are all historical and you actually get the sense at the beginning of the series, maybe they're buried in the shrouds of history, maybe they're myths, maybe they're not really very real and people actually doubt it. I mean doubt is a constant feature of it."

Religion eventually pushes its way to the forefront, however, so the series' mastermind, author George R.R. Martin, can explore this central idea, according to Joustra: "What are human beings really like, what are they going to do and how are they going to behave now that this, sort of, cataclysm is over?"

The conclusion of the epic fantasy series saw Daenerys Targaryen unleash dragon fire over King's Landing, making it clear to many of her supporters that their once-beloved Khaleesi was no longer fit to sit on the Iron Throne. (HBO via Associated Press)

Yet unlike other fantastical narratives — such as Lord of the Rings and The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, which were fundamentally religious and portrayed a Judeo-Christian worldview of gods guiding the characters' actions — Game of Thrones broke the mould by shifting its focus away from religion in later seasons.

"The central character is human beings, and that makes it kind of secular fantasy," said Joustra.

Daenerys's character arc has been impressive: from the child bride sold to the Dothraki to the liberator of slaves and Mother of Dragons, with the mightiest army at her command. Religion, however, never guided her journey and her ultimate demise in the eighth season was the result of a misguided sense of self and power that outweighs the divine order.

"The things that [are] driving this drama is actually human ego, it's human ambition, or it's human pity and human pride," said Joustra.

Daenerys spoke of having 'liberated' the people of King's Landing. Joustra claims this is one of the reasons why people liked her — because 'she seems so unflappable in the face of all these extraordinary events.' (Helen Sloan/HBO)

This so-called revelation was delivered in the finale, Joustra explains, when Daenerys recalled her origin story to Jon Snow.

Daenerys spoke of having "liberated" the people of King's Landing after she unleashed a deluge of dragon fire on the capital, scorching thousands of unarmed citizens alive in order to reclaim the city from the previous queen Cersei Lannister.

"I spent my life in foreign lands. So many men have tried to kill me, I don't remember all their names. I have been sold like a broodmare, I've been shamed and betrayed, raped and defiled. Do you know what kept me standing through all those years in exile? Faith. Not in any gods. Not in myths and legends. In myself. In Daenerys Targaryen," she told Jon following the battle.

"One of the reasons we love these characters like Daenerys is that she seems so unflappable in the face of all these extraordinary events and these people who want to use and abuse and mistreat her, and yet she has her North Star — but it's herself," said Joustra.

"I think it's an incredibly powerful worldview that speaks in a potent way to the times we live in."

Written by Amara McLaughlin, produced by Erin Noel.