The loneliness of women's emotional labour and what we can do about it

The loneliness of women's emotional labour and what we can do about it

Author Gemma Hartley spent years managing her household. All that extra work — the emotional labour needed to keep her husband and three kids comfortable — was going unacknowledged and undervalued ... till she hit her breaking point. Author Stephen Marche shares the male perspective on emotional labour from a household where his wife is the chief breadwinner.
Gemma Hartley, author of 'Fed Up: Emotional Labor, Women, and the Way Forward' and her family. (Submitted by Gemma Hartley)
