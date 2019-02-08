The loneliness of women's emotional labour and what we can do about it

Author Gemma Hartley spent years managing her household. All that extra work — the emotional labour needed to keep her husband and three kids comfortable — was going unacknowledged and undervalued ... till she hit her breaking point. Author Stephen Marche shares the male perspective on emotional labour from a household where his wife is the chief breadwinner.

Gemma Hartley, author of 'Fed Up: Emotional Labor, Women, and the Way Forward' and her family. (Submitted by Gemma Hartley)

