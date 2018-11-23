The Goddess
Can seeing God as a feminine figure change how you understand the divine? Carol P. Christ thinks so. Later, Rabbi Rayzel Raphael says in dark times, finding light means accepting — not skirting — those feelings of despair.
Listen to the full episode53:59
Can seeing God as a feminine figure change how you understand the divine? Leading feminist theologist Carol P. Christ thinks so.
Later, Rabbi Rayzel Raphael led a workshop at the 2018 Parliament of the World's Religions in Toronto, just days after a horrific shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue. She said finding light means accepting — not skirting — those feelings of despair.
