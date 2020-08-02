Tapestry · Audio

Tapestry@25: musician Salman Ahmad

Salman Ahmad and his band Junoon perform an irresistible blend of rock and qawwali. Their lyrics are in Urdu, inspired by the mystical branch of Islam ... Sufism. Junoon is the most popular rock group in South Asia, with sales of over 30 million. In his memoir, Rock & Roll Jihad, Salman Ahmad describes his fight to bring down the wall between east and west, and to overcome the barriers of fundamentalism to bring cultures together through music.

