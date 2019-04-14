Skip to Main Content
School shooter and loving parent: one woman's struggle to understand her father's violent past
Carrah Quigley was 19 when she learned her father was a school shooter; that, as a student in 1955 he planned to go on an armed rampage, but turned himself into police after killing one other man. Quigley said after serving time in a psychiatric hospital her father went on to lead a life full of love. Quigley explains how her father's story changed the way she understands violent crimes and the people who commit them.
