Relationships with robots

To be human is to be funny, says comedian and humour researcher Christopher Molineux. He says the point of having AI learn to tell a joke is to convey its eventual humanity.

Meanwhile Fei Liu was fed up with dating, so the New York based artist took up a radical project. She built herself a boyfriend. A robot boyfriend.

His name is Gabriel2052. He's looks like a mechanical toy, with extra long arms (all the better to hug you.) Gabriel is part of Fei Liu's art project called "Build the Love You Deserve."