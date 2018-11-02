Skip to Main Content
Relationships with robots

Robot comedians and robot lovers. A look at how artificial intelligence might change how we understand ourselves and our relationships to machines.
To be human is to be funny, says comedian and humour researcher Christopher Molineux. He says the point of having AI learn to tell a joke is to convey its eventual humanity. 

Meanwhile Fei Liu was fed up with dating, so the New York based artist took up a radical project. She built herself a boyfriend. A robot boyfriend.

His name is Gabriel2052. He's looks like a mechanical toy, with extra long arms (all the better to hug you.)  Gabriel is part of Fei Liu's art project called "Build the Love You Deserve."

