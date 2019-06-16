Reconnecting with those left behind
Author Irshad Manji argues adversarial behaviour toward people you disagree with holds back social progress. How do you ask for forgiveness after you abandon everything? Mathieu Arsenault, a filmmaker who suffers from bipolar disorder, is trying to answer that question.
Author Irshad Manji argues adversarial behaviour toward people you disagree with holds back social progress.
"When you are willing to hear, you in turn are more likely to be heard. And that is the simple, iron-clad law of human psychology."
How do you ask for forgiveness after you abandon everything? Mathieu Arsenault, a filmmaker who suffers from bipolar disorder, is trying to answer that question after a manic episode sent him from his family in Quebec to quixotic quest in California.
