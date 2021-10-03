Tapestry · Audio

Philosophy in film

A.G. Holdier believes that Marvel films and Disney princess movies would satisfy the existential inclinations of Friedrich Nietzsche and other philosophers because they deal with what it means to be human. A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...they had a lot of resilience. For Chris Knight, the chief film critic for the National Post newspaper, the life lessons found in Star Wars are now hitting pretty close to home. Next week on Thanksgiving Sunday, Tapestry producer Kent Hoffman tells his story on The Doc Project on how he managed to find comfort in rituals again during a time of loss in the pandemic.