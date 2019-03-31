No easy answers

Philosopher Lee McIntyre defends the role of the 'public philosopher,' a thinker who steps out of the academy to engage with non-scholars in the hopes of helping them grapple with their questions and challenges. McIntyre recently pushed his own comfort level by setting himself up, outside a New York City subway station, under the sign, "Ask A Philosopher."



T. Wise's parents longed for grandkids. Neither of T.'s older sisters are planning to have children. And T., a trans man, never saved any eggs before transitioning. Now that his parents have given up waiting, T. grapples with the question of whether he owes them for the years they spent lovingly raising him. If so, how should he repay them?