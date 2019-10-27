Tapestry · Audio

NAV: 42-year-old bachelor decides he wants kids. Now what?

When he was 25 years old, Nav Alang didn't want kids, but he had a change of heart in his late-thirties. Now that he's 42, he feels pressure from his Sikh-Punjabi parents and his own biological clock, but he's realizing having kids is something he can't force.

