Lessons for caregivers

Author Mike Barnes talks about what it's like caring for his mother, Mary, who suffers from dementia. Dr. Brian Goldman explains why doctors have a skewed idea of caregivers - and what it might take to change that. And Rose Andrews says after her husband suffered a brain hemorrhage, doctors told her to take him off life support. Instead, she's spent the last 20 years helping him recover.
CBC Radio ·
Listen to the full episode52:41

Mike Barnes, author of Be With: Letters to a Caregivertalks about what it's like caring for his mother, Mary, who suffers from dementia.

White Coat, Black Art host Dr. Brian Goldman explains why doctors have a skewed idea of caregivers - and what it might take to change that.

And Rose Andrews says after her husband, Gerald, suffered a brain hemorrhage, doctors told her to take him off life support. Instead, she's spent the last 20 years helping him recover.

