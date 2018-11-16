Lessons for caregivers

Mike Barnes, author of Be With: Letters to a Caregiver, talks about what it's like caring for his mother, Mary, who suffers from dementia.

White Coat, Black Art host Dr. Brian Goldman explains why doctors have a skewed idea of caregivers - and what it might take to change that.

And Rose Andrews says after her husband, Gerald, suffered a brain hemorrhage, doctors told her to take him off life support. Instead, she's spent the last 20 years helping him recover.