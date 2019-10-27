Skip to Main Content
LAURIE: Grieving the end of your fertility and embracing a life without kids
Life coach Laurie Sanci always knew she didn't want children. But when she entered her 40s, she began to doubt that decision and grieve the loss of her fertility. Now she helps other women to discover a good life without children.
