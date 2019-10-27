LAUREN: Not a mom? That’s OK, says 30-something childless writer
Writer Lauren McKeon grew up assuming she'd have kids. After she divorced in her early-thirties, McKeon began to question that old social script and decided children weren't for her. She says a childless life can be rich and meaningful too.
