Tapestry · Audio

Insistence on home-cooked family meals doing more damage than good, says sociologist

UBC sociologist Sinikka Elliott was curious about the current wisdom which says if you care about your family's well-being, take the time to cook them home-made meals. Elliott and her colleagues spent five years investigating what it really takes to put food on the table, working with more than 150 American families across different classes and racial backgrounds.

Social Sharing