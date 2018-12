Audio

Indigenous activist urges the Vatican to revoke 500-year-old documents

Steven Newcomb, author of Pagans in the Promised Land: Decoding the Doctrine of Discovery, says the legacy of 15th century papal bulls calling for the conquest of Indigenous peoples continues today. And that's just one of many reasons why the 'doctrine of discovery' - as it's commonly called - has to go.

