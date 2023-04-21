How the Holy Grail went from medieval myth to consumer catchphrase

Tapestry 53:59 Quest for the Holy Grail

It's one of the most beguiling and mysterious objects in all of human storytelling, and it has inspired people for centuries. But if you come across the words "Holy Grail" today, it's possible that someone's been shopping.

The Holy Grail has signified so many things since its introduction in the 12th century. From the medieval knight on a noble quest, to the sacred cup used at the Last Supper and at King Arthur's court, to a magical vessel that brings about some transformation in the one who finds it.

Modern references to the Holy Grail have moved from the realm of the sacred to shopping.

The phrase is ubiquitous in beauty blogs and in product reviews where influencers rave about what they describe as the Holy Grail shade of lipstick or pair of jeans.

Holy Grail scholar Juliette Wood thinks all of this is entirely appropriate, because the Grail has always symbolized whatever people need it to be.

"Isn't that the key message of consumerism? You get this product and you will in some way be fulfilled," Wood, author of Eternal Chalice: The Enduring Legend of the Holy Grail told Tapestry host Mary Hynes.

Wood is a folklorist, medievalist, and a teacher at Cardiff University in Wales. Here is part of her conversation with Hynes.

Is that meaning, that consumer culture meaning — my Holy Grail fountain pen — is that meaning so far removed from Grail legend that it might as well be random words? Or do you think it's related, in some odd way, to one of the meanings the Grail has always had?

I think it is related. The Grail is a very funny object in terms of a relic because it's not a real relic. It's something that you find in literary works, medieval literary works, and not all that many of them. And they lasted for about a century, but the reputation of the Grail has really, really outlasted this.

I've seen the Grail described as the most mysterious of objects, does it lose all of that mystery when it's used to describe a well-fitting pair of jeans? Or do you think that can work in reverse — and that pair of jeans in the 21st century brings that phrase, the Holy Grail, into a modern conversation and gives it new life somehow?

I definitely think it brings it into a modern conversation. In one of the Grail romances, Percival's sister — one of the Grail seekers — her clothes are described in great detail. So the notion that somehow the Grail is attached to apparel in some way, you actually find in the romances.

I think it's because the Grail, unlike so many other relics, never had a really clear meaning. I mean, you can point to a number of objects who claim to be the Holy Grail, but they're all sort of fairly late. And I think for that reason, unlike something like the True Cross or the Shroud of Turin, it had this vagueness that allows it to be almost infinitely adaptable.

Seeking has always been such a big part of the Grail legend, there's always a quest. Why is this such an enduring theme? Why does it speak to us so powerfully in the 21st century?

It's basically [because] the quest [for] the Grail, as it is in so many other places, is a fairy tale quest. Someone who is in a negative position: Percival doesn't know who he is, Galahad is searching for something, Lancelot is trying to get away from the court. Someone who is lacking in something goes on a journey, and it's an incremental journey. Sometimes they're successful, sometimes they're not.

But in a sense, the quest is the least interesting part of this journey. I mean, if you read the medieval texts, when they actually find the Grail, the story ends — or they kind of don't find the Grail until the story has actually concluded. So, in a sense, it's not the achievement that the Grail sort of holds out to us. It's the notion of striving, the notion of going through this process of discovering yourself.

Influencers have adopted the term to describe certain products, such as their all-time favourite lipstick. (Vikacita/Shutterstock)

I'm so intrigued by this idea of personal transformation. Do you think that's what's at work when we talk about the Grail in the consumer context — that this dress is my Grail, and if I ever get my hands on it, some part of me will be transformed?

Absolutely. Isn't that the key message of consumerism? You get this product and you will in some way be fulfilled? It's what sort of keeps us coming back. And when we stand back and realize what's happening it's when we kind of think, "Oh, no, no, no, no. We ought to be something of a higher purpose."

Well the Grail, in a sense, presents you with that. Because, of course, it seems to be such a high, wonderful purpose. Whereas, in fact, you're buying a mascara or a dress or whatever.

But the minute I call that mascara or dress my Grail, I'm somehow investing it with a higher purpose?

I think you are, or at least you're playing the game. And I have to say Arthurian legends and the Arthurian romances are very much about playing games. Very beneficial games, games that teach you a lot.

But they are very much this sort of cult. Games in the French sense, structures that you enter into, and learn from, and manipulate in some way. Which is, I think, why people keep coming back to them.

Q&A edited for length and clarity. Written by McKenna Hadley-Burke. Interview produced by Mary Hynes and McKenna Hadley-Burke.