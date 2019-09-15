From Dad to Dadbot: one man's attempt to capture the human essence in AI
James Vlahos built a chatbot that responds like his dead father. Now he wants everyone else to have what he has — a lasting interactive memento of a dead loved one. But can software truly capture a human spirit?
