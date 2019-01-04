Finding Hope in the Climate Crisis

Novelist Margaret Atwood and ecological activist Vandana Shiva have been outspoken advocates for the environment for decades. They don't sugarcoat the enormity of the climate crisis humanity faces, but they do manage to find hope.

Listen to the full episode 54:00

