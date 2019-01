Audio

Episode: Connecting despite conflict

Rabbi David Rosen has worked in some very heated conflict zones - Ireland during the Troubles, apartheid South Africa, and present-day Israel. Tahil Sharma draws on his dual faith background to build relationships across political and religious divides. Both men share their stories and perspectives on how to create meaningful relationships, especially when you don't see eye to eye.

