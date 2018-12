Audio

Conversions

David Cain proposes a new tradition - "The Depth Year" - where you don't start anything new, but focus instead on what you've already begun. Martin Worthy shares memories about his life-long friend, writer and musician Paul Quarrington. And you'll hear an extraordinary performance of Quarrington's story "The Conversion", recorded just five months before he died. 54:00

