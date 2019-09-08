Contra
Caleb Cain went from white nationalist to progressive. He credits YouTube star Natalie Wynn, known as ContraPoints, who both challenges and empathizes with people on the far right. Then, growing up in Toronto's most notorious neighbourhood, Talisha Ramsaroop wasn't encouraged to dream big or have life goals. Now she's working to change that.
Listen to the full episode54:00
