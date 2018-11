Audio

Author Mike Barnes has a message for caregivers: You are not alone

During the many years author Mike Barnes has been caring for his mother, Mary, who has dementia, he felt the desire to write about the issues he confronted day-to-day. His book is called Be With: Letters to a Caregiver.

