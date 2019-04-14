Tapestry · Audio

Around the dinner table: struggles and rewards in family life

Carrah Quigley was 19 when she learned her father was a school shooter. Quigley explains how her father's story changed the way she understands violent crimes and the people who commit them. UBC sociologist Sinikka Elliott was curious about the current wisdom which says if you care about your family's well-being, take the time to cook them home-made meals. She found that the moral pressure placed on mealtime might be as damaging as it is helpful.

