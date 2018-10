Audio

A Case Against Forgiveness

Following a sexual abuse allegation, the burden is often on the women to forgive their abusers for any wrongdoing. Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg and journalist Kaya Oakes say that it's time for the men to make amends before they start expecting any clemency.

Following a sexual abuse allegation, the burden is often on the women to forgive their abusers for any wrongdoing. Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg and journalist Kaya Oakes say that it's time for the men to make amends before they start expecting any clemency. 54:00

Popular Now Find more popular stories