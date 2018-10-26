Skip to Main Content
A case against forgiveness

Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg says Judaism is more interested in atonement than forgiveness. Jennifer Freyd, a professor of psychology at the University of Oregon, explains her formula for the "sorry-not-sorry" public apology. And Kaya Oakes makes a case for why victims don't always have to forgive.
The #MeToo movement has led some observers to reconsider what it means to forgive. (Ted S. Warren/Associated Press)
Listen to the full episode54:00

