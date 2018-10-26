A case against forgiveness
Rabbi Danya Ruttenberg says Judaism is more interested in atonement than forgiveness. Jennifer Freyd, a professor of psychology at the University of Oregon, explains her formula for the "sorry-not-sorry" public apology. And Kaya Oakes makes a case for why victims don't always have to forgive.
