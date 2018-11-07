Why do we dream?
“Dreams are like these movies that our brain is working really hard to make every night while we’re sleeping — but why?"
Why can't our minds just do nothing when we sleep?
After thinking through a recent terrifying nightmare, Tai starts to question the importance of dreams.
This episode features:
- Dr. Mark Boulos, assistant professor and staff neurologist at Sunnybrook Hospital
- Robert Waggoner, author of Lucid Dreaming and former president of the International Association for the Study of Dreams
Theme music by Johnny Spence. Closing song by Tai Poole and Johnny Spence.
Photo by Yasmine Mathurin.
