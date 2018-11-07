Why do we dream?

Why can't our minds just do nothing when we sleep?

After thinking through a recent terrifying nightmare, Tai starts to question the importance of dreams.

This episode features:

Dr. Mark Boulos, assistant professor and staff neurologist at Sunnybrook Hospital

Robert Waggoner, author of Lucid Dreaming and former president of the International Association for the Study of Dreams

Theme music by Johnny Spence. Closing song by Tai Poole and Johnny Spence.

Photo by Yasmine Mathurin.