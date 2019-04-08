Tai Needs You!
Help Tai win the internet! Plus, we've got some exciting news about season two.
Exciting news! Tai is coming back for a second season of Tai Asks Why! Be sure to look out for new episodes in September.
And if you're a kid with a question, Tai might be able to answer it for you this season. Just fill out the contact form here and ask away!
Plus one last thing — Tai has been nominated for a Webby Award! It's the leading international award honouring excellence on the internet. But to win, we need your vote! Click here to vote for Tai and help him win the internet!
Want to keep up with Tai Asks Why? Listen for free on your favourite podcast app.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.