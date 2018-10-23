What is love?
“Love is this powerful force that takes over our body and bends it to its will. That’s actually really scary. How does that work?”
Love is weird. How can this thing take over your body and bend it to its will?
Tai looks to science, philosophy and his mom for answers.
This episode features:
- Ronald de Sousa, Professor Emeritus of Philosophy, University of Toronto
- Jennifer Bartz, Associate Professor, Department of Psychology, McGill Univeristy
Theme music by Johnny Spence. Closing song by Tai Poole and Johnny Spence.
Photo by Yasmine Mathurin.
