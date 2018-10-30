What happens after you die?
“The soul shouldn’t just be wasted. It should be repurposed.”
Listen to the full episode21:45
The death of his grandfather has Tai thinking about the afterlife.
The idea that our bodies and consciousness become nothing is weird and confusing. So Tai turns to different religions for answers.
This episode features:
- Rabbi Tina Grimberg, Congregation Darchei Noam
- Rev. Zenji Nio, Buddhist chaplain
- Fr. Michael McGourty, pastor at St. Peter's Church
Theme music by Johnny Spence. Closing song by Tai Poole and Johnny Spence.
Photo by Yasmine Mathurin.
