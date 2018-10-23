Should we trust our gut?

We've all heard the saying "trust your gut," but is that scientifically accurate?

Tai grapples with this idea and wonders if our guts are making decisions, does that mean there's a brain in our gut?

This episode features:

Embriette Hyde, microbiome researcher

Tobias Rees, director of the Berggruen Institute and Reid Hoffman professor at the New School of Social Research

Theme music by Johnny Spence. Closing song by Tai Poole and Johnny Spence.

Photo by Yasmine Mathurin.