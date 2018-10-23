Should we trust our gut?
“If the foods that we eat can impact our brain and our memories, then do you think if we eat different foods we will become different people?”
We've all heard the saying "trust your gut," but is that scientifically accurate?
Tai grapples with this idea and wonders if our guts are making decisions, does that mean there's a brain in our gut?
This episode features:
- Embriette Hyde, microbiome researcher
- Tobias Rees, director of the Berggruen Institute and Reid Hoffman professor at the New School of Social Research
Theme music by Johnny Spence. Closing song by Tai Poole and Johnny Spence.
Photo by Yasmine Mathurin.
