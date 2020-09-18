Bob Rae and Stephen Lewis share their perspectives on COVID-19 and the UN's greatest test since it was founded

As the United Nations marks its milestone 75th anniversary, it also faces a profound crisis.

The fight against COVID-19 has renewed long-standing questions about the UN's relevance and resilience, at a time when its efforts are needed the most. And the very ideals that define the organization's origins — international cooperation, multilateralism, and global leadership — seem more under threat in this moment than ever before.

Canada, meanwhile, continues to search for its place at the United Nations and on the world stage. In June, Canada lost its bid for a non-permanent seat at the Security Council. And that's prompted questions about just what the rest of the world thinks of Canada and our foreign policy.

Bob Rae, Canada's new ambassador to the UN joins The Sunday Magazine's Piya Chattopadhyay to talk about the UN's place in the world as it turns 75 and his vision for Canada on the world stage.

And humanitarian and former UN ambassador Stephen Lewis joins Piya to offer both a passionate defence and a sharp critique of the UN, and to talk about what can be done to protect multilateralism when, as he argues, we need it most.

Interview produced by Donya Ziaee