Embracing mistakes can save you from the jaws of defeat, says Terry O'Reilly

If it wasn't for catastrophic mistakes and creative solutions, the Hulk wouldn't be its iconic green, the shark in Jaws might not be as scary, and TV dinners might not exist. That's why advertising expert Terry O'Reilly says people need to take advantage of their blunders.

"You have to embrace the obstacle. And by that I mean, the solution to the problem — the solution to the catastrophic event — is actually sitting at the heart of the mistake," O'Reilly told The Sunday Magazine host Piya Chattopadhyay.

O'Reilly, host of CBC Radio's Under the Influence , explores those breakthroughs in his new book, My Best Mistake: Epic Fails and Silver Linings.

O'Reilly took a look at some of people's best mistakes in his new book. (HarperCollins Canada)

The book looks at situations where people were faced with big problems, but instead of giving up, found a solution that was better than they had planned.

It's something O'Reilly has personal experience with. When he ran his advertising production company in the 1990s, he wouldn't just look for the perfect take when working on a commercial, but the take that felt right.

"I was always chasing, like, perfect imperfection," said O'Reilly. "A take might happen where the timing was slightly wrong or the inflection was slightly off or somebody mispronounced a word. But if it made me laugh, I would stick with it."

Jaws of defeat

Director Steven Spielberg did not test his robot sharks in salt water. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/Associated Press)

O'Reilly says taking advantage of mistakes or imperfections can be useful far beyond just advertising, like in the iconic movie Jaws.

The film was supposed to be Steven Spielberg's big break, and he had larger-than-life plans for his scary shark. But he was foiled by salt water, according to O'Reilly.

Spielberg had three animatronic sharks built, which worked great in Hollywood. But he hadn't tested the devices in salt water.

When the shark was placed in salt water, it sank immediately and started to malfunction.

This photo provided by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment shows a shark in a scene from the 1975 film. The shark only appeared on screen for four minutes. (The Associated Press)

"He's on location with all his crew, with all his cast and his shark, the star of the film, is not working and will not work. So he goes into his hotel room depressed, sits there in the dark and frets, wondering if this is the end of his career," said O'Reilly.

"Then he asks himself a very interesting question. He asked himself, 'What would [Alfred] Hitchcock do? And when he looked at the problem that way, he came up with a solution, which was, what we can't see is the scariest thing of all."

The shark only ended up being on screen for four minutes. Instead, editing and a spooky soundtrack struck the chord Spielberg was looking for, and Jaws became a Hollywood classic.

Grey area

The late Stan Lee didn't mean for the Hulk to be green, but had to make a quick decision after a printing problem. (Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press)

One of Earth's mightiest heroes might've looked very different if it wasn't for a printing problem. Originally, comic creator Stan Lee had designed the Incredible Hulk to be grey, but when he looked at the first print, it wasn't right, as he detailed in this interview on Web of Stories, a collection of video biographies.

"When it was printed, every page, the Hulk was a different colour. It was light grey and dark grey then black, and it made [Lee] crazy," said O'Reilly.

When Lee asked the printer what the problem was, he was told grey is difficult to keep consistent. Lee had a second issue due, so in that moment, he decided on a new colour for the character.

If it wasn't for that mistake, the Hulk would've been grey, which Lee felt would be spooky. (Disney/Marvel)

"It was literally a second-and-a-half. And that's how the Hulk became green. And when you think about the Hulk, that's such a huge part of its persona, and it all came because of a printing mistake."

And O'Reilly says it isn't just creators who need to find creative solutions to big problems. In the 1950s, Swanson made a massive mistake when it ordered way too much turkey, by nearly 236 tonnes.

Instead of tossing the turkeys out, Swanson put the poultry in refrigerated rail cars while they worked on a solution.

While the turkey travelled by train, a salesperson for the company had an idea while eating airline food: What if the company packaged a turkey dinner like that?

The Swanson company was left with tons of turkey, but the blunder resulted in the creation of modern TV dinners. (Bree Fowler/Associated Press)

"Swanson created and trademarked the TV dinner. Even the packaging look like a TV," said O'Reilly.

"It looked like it had wood panelling and it had tuning knobs on each side and it had like an oval shape, like the oval shape of the screen."

O'Reilly says what stands out about these examples is that it would've been easy for the people involved to quit. Instead, they turned the slip-ups into successes.

"All these people who faced insurmountable problems, they literally didn't run away. That's the key thing."

It's a lesson for everybody, he says, even if the stakes aren't as high as a big budget film.

"It gets to a point because you have to muscle through it, that you find this little shred of light in this dark tunnel. And then as you run toward it, you actually see that there's a hidden gift inside that mistake."

Written by Philip Drost. Produced by Andrea Hoang.