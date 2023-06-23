The Sunday Magazine for June 25, 2023

This week on The Sunday Magazine with guest host David Common:

What the conflict in Russia means for its political future and the war in Ukraine

On Friday, the head of Russia's Wagner Group private militia, Yevgeny Prigozhin, called for rebellion against the Russian army after alleging it had killed fighters from his force. A Wagner convoy proceeded to seize a Russian city and head for Moscow, while President Vladimir Putin vowed punishment for what he called "betrayal" and "treason." By Saturday evening, the conflict appeared to be de-escalating – but its implications will linger. Common speaks with The Washington Post reporter Mary Ilyushina, who covers Russia and the region, to unpack the latest on this rapidly-changing situation, the players involved, and what it may all mean for Russian society, Putin and the war in Ukraine.

Amid a housing crisis, what's the future of city livability?

Canada's largest city decides who will lead it into the future when Torontonians vote for a new mayor on Monday. The emerging issue from the election campaign – as with most major cities around the world – is housing. With Canada's population hitting 40 million, we ask three experts on urban development how new waves of immigration are affecting how, where and why we live where we do. Simon Fraser University's Andy Yan, Toronto Metropolitan University's Murtaza Haider, and Calgary developer Alkarim Devani join Common with their analysis.

Worried about your kids scrolling through summer? This psychologist says you should be

For many parents, summertime means concern about increased screen time for kids. Last month, the United States Surgeon General warned kids face a "profound" risk to their mental health from social media. In Canada, surveys show a majority of Canadians want the government to regulate social media, and recently, one American state passed a law to restrict kids' access to it. Psychologist Jean Twenge is among the first researchers to make a connection between social media, smartphones, and kids' mental health. She joins Common to talk about how we can help kids manage, and push governments and companies toward better policies.

Landon Jones helped create our celebrity-obsessed culture. Now he has regrets

As the former managing editor of People magazine, Landon Jones helped create the celebrity-obsessed culture we live in today. And now he has some serious misgivings. Celebrities, he says, used to be famous for their accomplishments. Today they're famous… for being famous. He joins Common to talk about the history and psychology of celebrity – from Alexander the Great to Kim Kardashian – and why he says one of the worst things that can happen to anyone today, is to become famous.

Remembering Secretariat's Triple Crown win and the Canadian jockey who got him there

Fifty years ago this month, the thoroughbred horse Secretariat and Canadian jockey Ron Turcotte won the Triple Crown and began what would become the Turcotte brothers' horse racing dynasty. The Sunday Magazine producer Tracy Fuller revisits those historic races and the bond between horse and jockey with the help of sports writer and author Curtis Stock.