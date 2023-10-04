This noted feminist is really worried about men's problems

The Sunday Magazine 22:31 Why this feisty, funny feminist is worried about men

In her new book What about Men?, longtime feminist Caitlin Moran argues society has ignored the challenges facing straight, white, able-bodied men for too long, and we're all suffering because of it.

Focusing on the plight of a group of people many agree has enjoyed the lion's share of society's privilege, wealth and comfort, has raised a few eyebrows and left the British bestseller defending her position.

"Obviously there are some advantages to being a straight white man, but there are also visible statistical disadvantages," said Moran, 48, in a recent interview on CBC's The Sunday Magazine.

"Boys are more likely to be medicated at school for disruptive behaviour. They're more likely to become addicted to alcohol, drugs or pornography, more likely to join a gang, more likely to be involved in violence. They make up the majority of the homeless population, the majority of the prison population. And in the U.K. the leading cause of death for men under the age of 50 is suicide.

"Until we can start talking about those problems, we're just gonna have a coming generation of boys who are becoming angrier and angrier," said Moran whose previous book titles include, How to be a Woman and More than a Woman.

Although Moran's statistics and assertions are based on the British experience, there are consistencies in Canada. According to Statistics Canada, most homicide victims have historically been and continue to be men. In 2021, there were 586 male victims, and 197 female victims. (However, a third of all those male victims were racialized.) And in Canada, men are three times more likely to die by suicide than women.

Moran says a whole generation of men have 'grown up in an era where we keep saying the future is female' — leaving them feeling angry and forgotten. (Harper Collins Canada)

Moran's book is less a roadmap on how to tackle these problems, and more a conversation starter, she said. "My job is always to start a difficult conversation. Every single one of these chapters is basically a thing that we're not talking about or we don't know how to talk about."

Moran's argument goes like this: that many men have, over the decades, stayed relatively silent while feminism flourished.

But more recently, especially in the wake of the #MeToo movement, "They're saying, 'What about our problems? Women are actually winning now compared to men. Feminism has gone too far,'" said Moran.

"Very rapidly a whole generation has passed," she said. "Their sons have now grown up in an era where we keep saying the future is female."

The result? Men feel angry and forgotten, said Moran.

According to an Ipsos poll from 2022, one in five men in Canada think feminism does more harm than good and one-third believe that traditional masculinity is under threat.

Jordan Peterson delivers at lecture at the University of Toronto in 2017. Moran says men like Peterson have become popular because they're willing to talk about the challenges facing other men. (Rene Johnston/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

"We don't have the network or infrastructure or even language to talk about men and boys and how their lives need to change," she said.

And according to Moran, that's why men such as social media influencer Andrew Tate and psychologist Jordan Peterson have become so popular: because they're willing to talk about the challenges facing men.

Unfortunately, they're giving bad advice and trying to "rewind the clock … to a time before feminism," she said.

'Genuinely laughable'

But that argument gets an eyeroll from Julie S. Lalonde, an Ottawa-based women's rights advocate and public educator.

"It is an unserious argument to make in 2023, that we haven't been listening to straight white men," Lalonde told CBC News. "The idea that we have to start a conversation or start listening to straight white men or start centring their needs is genuinely laughable."

Men are already providing other men and boys with information and advice, she says.

Julie S. Lalonde is an Ottawa-based women's rights advocate and public educator. She says Moran's argument is 'laughable.' (Carbon and Craft)

She points to the White Ribbon campaign, a global movement to end violence against women which began in the early 1990s following the École Polytechnique massacre, as an example.

"We created that, here in Canada, we should have a tremendous amount of pride," said Lalonde.

Moran's theory, she says, "tells me that she's not actually connected to the ground and the grassroots and the conversations that have been happening."

There are other examples. In Nova Scotia, Morris Green founded GuysWork more than 10 years ago. The provincially funded program works with schools to provide health education modules to boys in Grades 6 and 9.

"How can we do anything positive to disrupt and reduce gender based violence if we're not working with young men?" said Green.

Green has been having conversations with boys about their problems for years now. "It's pretty consistent: They don't want to look weak. They don't want to look vulnerable. They feel like there's a very narrow range of emotions they can show."

Morris Green is the founder of GuysWork, a provincially funded school-based program in Nova Scotia. (Submitted by Morris Green)

And they're consistently homophobic too, he said.

"It's these traditional masculinity norms that drive them to homophobia, transphobia, misogyny and sexism and some other unhelpful stuff," said Morris.

Part of the goal is to provide boys with sound role models — teachers or school-based specialists — so they don't turn to people espousing more extreme viewpoints, said Green.

GuysWork includes eight to 10 sessions about masculinity and gender each year, and thanks to new funding from both the provincial and federal governments, is being expanded as a three-year pilot project across Atlantic Canada.

It's because of programs like that, that Lalonde doesn't buy Moran's argument.

"I absolutely agree that we need to talk about masculinity," said Lalonde.

"These are important conversations to have, but it's such a bummer that someone like [Moran] with such a platform, with such incredible feminist credentials, would fall for what I think is a trap."