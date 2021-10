Radio · Audio

Subscription boxes and what the business trend is doing to your brain

Monthly subscription boxes appeal to niche interests. Do you like breakfast cereal? Get new sugary delights every month! Are you a witch? Try the "hag bag," which may or may not be sent via broomstick each month. Producer Danielle Nerman looks at the exploding popularity of subscription boxes and how that monthly surprise in the mail affects your brain in ways that keep you wanting more deliveries each month.