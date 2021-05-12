Radio · Audio

STORRY

On this week's episode of The Intro. We're featuring STORRY with two live performances and an interview. STORRY burst onto the Canadian music scene in 2019 with a handful of singles one, produced by Sly & Robbie, was nominated for a Juno award. She followed that up with her debut concept album: CH III The Come Up. On it, she shares her own story as a woman trying to leave the sex industry to begin a new chapter as a musician.

