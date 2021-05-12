Skip to Main Content
On this week's episode of The Intro. We're featuring STORRY with two live performances and an interview. STORRY burst onto the Canadian music scene in 2019 with a handful of singles one, produced by Sly & Robbie, was nominated for a Juno award. She followed that up with her debut concept album: CH III The Come Up. On it, she shares her own story as a woman trying to leave the sex industry to begin a new chapter as a musician.

