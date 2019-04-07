Skip to Main Content
What happens when our smart homes get smarter than us
Spark·Audio

What happens when you your connected microwave has access to your personal health data? It might just refuse to make you popcorn. Futurist Amy Webb weighs in on one possible future for the smart home: when it decides it's smarter than you are.
